Telegram of condolences to President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, which reads:

"Excellency,

We were deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death and injury of a large number of citizens due to the bridge collapse in Gujarat state of the Republic of India.

In this connection, I express my deep condolences and sympathy to you, the family and relatives of the victims, and wish a full recovery for the injured."