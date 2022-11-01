Familiarization with the rice harvesting process at the "Boboi Jura" dekhkan farm of the Kubodiyon district and visit of exhibition of agricultural products

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the Kubodiyon district, got acquainted with the progress of the rice harvest in the dekhkan farm "Boboi Jura" and visited an exhibition of agricultural products.

Efficient use of arable and rainfed lands, support for business executives and compliance with agrotechnical rules contribute to the abundance of the harvest in the district and improve the quality of life of the population.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the experience of growing, caring for and harvesting a rich harvest of rice in the advanced dekhkan farms of the region.

Dekhkan farm "Boboi Jura" was established in 2016 by Murodullo Musaev, its activities are aimed at growing and producing various types of crops.

This year, after harvesting corn for grain, workers re-sowed rice on an area of 30 acres, which gave good results.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, during a warm conversation with specialists and business executives, emphasized that at present, the farmers of the country, using favorable weather conditions, should harvest in a timely manner and intensify their activities to expand areas for autumn sowing.

At the exhibition of agricultural products, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was presented with the fruits of the hands of the farmers of the region.

It was reported that this season the farmers of the Kubodiyon district received a rich harvest of grain, melons, fruits and vegetables in all sectors of agriculture.

So, for 9 months of 2022, almost 34,000 tons of cereals, 86,422 tons of vegetables, 8,000 tons of fruits, more than 5,000 tons of cotton, and other types of fodder crops were harvested, the yield is much higher compared to the same period in 2021.

Here, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, got familiar with the examples of creativity of women and girls-handymen of the district.

The exhibition mainly presented various types of agricultural products, bread products and national dishes.

It should be noted that during the period of State Independence, with the support and initiatives of the Head of State, folk crafts were revived, they are taught to the younger generation.