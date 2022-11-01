Submit Release
Сommissioning of State Flag Square of the Republic of Tajikistan in Kubodiyon district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on Ismoili Somoni Street, Kubodiyon district, Khatlon Province, commissioned the State Flag Square of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The national flag with a square around it was erected as part of the improvement measures in honor of the 35th anniversary of State Independence next to the building of the Executive body of state power of the Kubodiyon district. It will help strengthen the sense of self-consciousness and patriotism of the inhabitants, being a place for various events.

The height of the base of the State Flag is 46 meters, the length and width of the canvas is 12 by 6 meters.

It was reported that the facility on an area of 1,700 square meters was built by the executive body of state power of the district as part of the improvement work in honor of national and state holidays, its surroundings are paved with slabs and decorated with various colors.

Also, to create conditions for night walks of residents and guests of the district, 8 lanterns were installed on the State Flag Square.

Construction work on the State Flag Square began in January 2022 with the involvement of specialists and employees of the Kamarband Limited Liability Company and was completed within 10 months in compliance with the requirements of urban planning standards and at a high quality architectural level.

It should be noted that in recent years, on the direct initiatives of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, State Flag Squares with modern facilities have been created and put into operation in the centers of cities and districts of the country, which lays a real foundation for awakening a high sense of patriotism, self-consciousness and respect for national shrines.

From now on, various cultural events will be held in this beautiful and attractive place as a sign of loyalty and endless love for state symbols, which is an important means of increasing the sense of national identity among the younger generation.

