Commissioning of building of Department of the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in Kubodiyon district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the building of the Department of the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in Kubodiyon district.

The building was built by the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the rural jamoat named after Nosir Khusrav, on an area of 0.12 acres of land.

The building consists of two floors. On the first and second floors there is a library, an archive, offices of specialists in individual accounting, work with individual entrepreneurs, a single window, 6 offices and a meeting room.

The study rooms are equipped with the necessary equipment, including tables and chairs, computers, printing and other accessories.

During the acquaintance, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the conditions created in the building and called on the responsible persons to improve their activities for the benefit of the residents.