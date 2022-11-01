Submit Release
Сommissioning of building of the Education Department in Kubodiyon district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the Kubodiyon district, commissioned the building of the district Education Department.

The building consists of three floors, it has 12 offices, a library, a hotel with three rooms and an assembly room for 90 seats.

Construction work at this facility on an area of 70 acres began in 2019 and was completed at a high quality level.

The Education Department of Kubodiyon district employs 28 people, including 8 women.

In the course of familiarization with the working conditions at the new facility, the Head of State instructed the education workers of the district, using the opportunities provided, to make every effort to improve the quality of education and educate the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and national pride.

