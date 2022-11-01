Сommissioning of new educational building and dormitory building of a boarding school in Kubodiyon district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a new educational building and a dormitory building for a boarding school in the Kubodiyon district.

The social facility for 480 seats was built with the direct support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan with the attraction of investments.

In the classrooms of physics, chemistry, biology and computer science, students will study the exact sciences in modern conditions.

As part of the announcement of 2020-2040 as "Twenty Years of the Study and Development of Natural, Exact and Mathematical Sciences in the Sphere of Science and Education", the created conditions will help to increase the level of knowledge of students in the exact sciences, thereby developing the role of science in production.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, called on students to study the exact sciences and foreign languages more using the conditions created for them.

All favorable conditions for living have been created in the dormitory with 100 beds and bathrooms. The bedrooms are equipped with the necessary accessories for rest and lessons.

The medical point of the institution is equipped with new first aid equipment.

At present, 30 orphans and other teenagers are involved in upbringing and education in the institution.

A modern playground has been built on the territory of the facility for conducting defense exercises and activities that help strengthen the sense of patriotism of students.

The creation and commissioning of such beautiful modern facilities obliges students to make efforts to master modern sciences in order to scrupulously serve their people and state in the future.