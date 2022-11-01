Commissioning of non-state educational institution "Medical and Social College of Shahritus district"

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of Nations, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Shahritus district of Khatlon Province and first put into operation the non-state educational institution "Medical and Social College of Shahritus district".

The college was built in the center of Shahritus district by the entrepreneur Fuzayl Kodirov in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan. The total area of the facility is 0.30 ha.

The college building consists of three floors, it has 32 classrooms, a library, a lecture hall, service centers, a meeting room, a dining room and utility rooms.

The new educational institution of students is intended for 400 students in one shift, training has been established in three specialties - pharmacy, obstetrics and nursing. Applicants are admitted to the college after graduating from a secondary educational institution.

After the opening of the non-state educational institution "Medical and Social College of Shahritus district" 60 people were provided with places.

The classrooms for physics, chemistry, information technology and the language laboratory are equipped with modern educational equipment. There are 100 computers in the computer lab, library, teachers' offices and classrooms.

The library of the institution has more than 15,000 books, including 10,000 electronic textbooks, fiction and teaching aids. The testing center also has special computers for taking tests and exams.

Technical and general education classes are equipped with electronic boards. In total, 18 electronic boards have been installed in the college, which help students learn the material as much as possible and facilitate the work of teachers. In order to increase the level of knowledge of students, centers for training professional skills in nursing, midwifery and other clinical disciplines were created and equipped with practical educational equipment.

The teachers working in this educational institution have extensive experience in the field of medicine.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that 250 students are currently studying at the college, and in the future the entrepreneur plans to build a hostel for 100 students from remote areas.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, considered it important to create a medical and social college in Shahritus district and called on responsible persons to attract more specialists in the field to train medical specialists so that in the future residents of remote villages would have access to first aid.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to the local entrepreneur for the creation of such an educational institution that meets the requirements of the time, and called on teachers and other responsible persons to effectively use the created opportunities.