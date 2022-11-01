Opening of Medical and Diagnostic Institution "Oishai Shahritus"

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, as part of his working trip to Shahritus district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, opened the "Oishai Shahritus" Medical and Diagnostic Institution.

The facility is located on the street named after Nosiri Khusrav in Shahritus village, built with a very beautiful modern design.

The medical and diagnostic institution "Oishai Shahritus" was built by patriotic entrepreneurs - the Dostiev brothers in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and in support of the creative policy of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the medical institution has 40 beds for patients, and 60 local specialists are provided with permanent jobs.

The healthcare institution has the capacity to provide effective medical services to more than 135,000 residents of the district center and surrounding areas.

Doctors diagnose and treat patients in four departments. In total, up to 40 patients can be hospitalized and treated in the surgical, therapeutic, obstetric and maternity wards.

The medical facility consists of a basement and two floors. On the first floor of the building, which consists of 17 rooms, there is an emergency department and administration. The patient examination and registration room is also located on this floor.

On the second floor of the medical institution there is a surgical department, an internal medicine room and a maternity ward.

A pharmacy was built next to the facility, as well as gazebos for visitors.

Modern medical devices and equipment worth more than 10 million somoni have been imported into the medical institution. Digital X-ray, computer tomography, heart examination, oxygen supply, cleaning devices, electrophoresis and other medical equipment have been purchased from developed countries such as China, Russia and Turkiye.

In the new medical facility, 54 people are provided with permanent jobs, including residents of Shahritus district. 18 doctors of the institution have higher education, 16 - secondary professional, the rest are technical and economic workers.

On the first floor of the medical and diagnostic center there are auxiliary rooms, including rooms for computer tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, electroencephalography, electrocardiography.

Diagnosis of women's diseases is carried out using modern instruments and equipment. In addition to diagnostic services, the medical institution will have departments of health care and physiotherapy rehabilitation.

The laboratories of the center are equipped with the latest industry instruments and equipment; almost all medical analyses are performed in them in a short time and at a high level.

The institution has the necessary medical conditions, sanitization and disinfection, cleaning of medical equipment and consumables, and is fully equipped with autoclaves, drying cabinets, special electrical functional beds and other industry-specific accessories.

In the course of getting acquainted with the conditions of the medical institution, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to patriotic entrepreneurs for their contribution to the development of the sphere and the construction of a modern medical institution in this remote area.