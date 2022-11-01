Visit to dekhkan fish farm "Naimjon-2012" in Shahritus district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the village of Mehrgon of the rural jamoat named after Khudoinazar Kholmatov, Shahritus district, Khatlon Province, visited the "Naimjon-2012" dekhkan fish farm.

The fish farm was created by local entrepreneur Mansur Davlatov in 2022 in the light of the instructions of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The farm has 12 hectares of land, specialists pay special attention to fish farming and the production of dietary meat, for this purpose they increase the number and volume of production.

According to the information, a fish pond has been created on 5 hectares of land, where different types of fish are grown. At the moment, there are 4 special ponds on the farm to develop the sphere and increase the diversity of fish, thereby increasing production.

In the course of familiarization with the process of growing fish in the dekhkan fish farm "Naimjon-2012", the President of the country released 6,000 different fries into the water.

Currently, 4 types of fish are grown on the farm. This important measure allows year after year to ensure the development of the fish farming sector in the country, the needs of the population in dietary meat, that is, in fish, at the expense of domestic production.

After the formation of the Naimjon-2012 dekhkan fish farm in Shahritus district, 10 local residents were provided with permanent jobs.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that at present, more than 16,000 fish are grown in the Naimjon-2012 dekhkan fish farm in Shahritus district of the Khatlon Province.

Only in Shahritus district of the Khatlon Province, there are 9 fish farms, in which 72 tons of fish meat were produced in 9 months of this year, which is more than in the same period of 2021.

In Shahritus district, business executives show greater interest in fish farming, which is considered a priority in agriculture, and take timely measures in this direction.

During his visit, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the activities of entrepreneurs in creating a fish farm and instructed responsible persons to take measures to increase the production of fish meat.