Commissioning of Central Park of Culture and Recreation in Panj district after reconstruction

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, in Panj district of the Khatlon Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned after reconstruction the Central Park of Culture and Recreation, and in a solemn atmosphere raised the State Flag.

In accordance with the project, the height of the flagpole in Panj district is 34 meters, the canvas has a length of 14 meters and a width of 7 meters.

Cultural facility in the light of the creative measures of the top leadership of the state and the Government of the country in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan in a modern style and at a high quality level was restored by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan on the basis of the project of the Research and Design Institute "Dushanbeshahrsoz ".

The deployment of the State Flag in the center of Panj district as a symbol of independence, the strength of the state and the veneration of national shrines gives a special beauty and awakens a sense of patriotism, self-awareness and national pride in the souls of residents, including the younger generation.

Alleys and the area around the property are paved with slabs on an area of 2700 square meters, the surrounding area is decorated with various ornamental and evergreen trees and bright flowers.

In order to ensure a good rest for residents and guests, 28 benches and 8 gazebos have been placed on the territory of the facility, as well as 4 fountains with a modern design have been built.

At the same time, a service point is created on the territory of the park to provide visitors with access to modern services, and other important measures are taken to keep the facility clean.

On the basis of the project, attractions for children's games and entertainment are installed in the Central Park of Culture and Recreation.

On the State Flag Square and in the Central Park of Culture and Recreation of Panj district, favorable conditions have been created for festivities and recreation for residents and guests, and the park is also adapted for various cultural and entertainment events.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, during a conversation with activists and youth representatives, called the reconstruction of the Central Park of Culture and Recreation and the deployment of the State Flag in the center of Panj district on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the historical XVI session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan evidence of the veneration of state symbols.

Commissioning of Central Park of Culture and Recreation in Panj district after reconstruction

