Launch of construction of Innovative Technology Park in Panj district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Panj district of the Khatlon Province, launched construction work of an Innovative Technology Park.

The area of the technological park under construction will be 3 hectares, in the future new workshops and factories will be built in it to implement the 4th strategic goal of the state and the Government of the republic - the accelerated industrialization of the country.

It is planned to build 9 enterprises in the technological park with the involvement of entrepreneurs, as well as various sources of financing, the direction of their activity is the production of flour and butter, the processing of fruits and vegetables, the production of napkins, soft drinks, confectionery and pasta, building materials, food, as well as household items.

After the complete commissioning of the enterprises under construction, more than 200 new jobs will be created.

The products of the workshops and enterprises under construction are import-substituting and will meet the needs of the domestic market.

It was reported that by the 35th anniversary of State Independence, such technoparks will be created in 30 cities and districts of the country, as a result of which the number of production workshops and enterprises will increase by many times.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, regarded the creation of a technology park in this remote area as a timely initiative, gave instructions and guidance to responsible persons for carrying out quality construction work in the future to produce quality products and increase new jobs.