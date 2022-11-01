Submit Release
Special-Lite® Introduces New Flush Vision Panels for Fiberglass and FRP Doors in Sterile Environments

DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special-Lite®, the leading manufacturer of custom fiberglass and fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) aluminum hybrid doors commercial doors is excited to introduce their new Flush Vision Panel and Privacy Flush Vision Panel. Unlike traditional lite kits, the vision panels provide a fully sealed, internal glazed, flush window that provides a crevice-free, watertight seal. The fully sealed privacy flush vision panel offers an interstitial operable blind.

The vision panels are designed to be combined with Special-Lite’s fiberglass and FRP doors making them ideal for sterile environments. The construction of the company’s all-fiberglass AF model doors creates a monolithic structure, hermetically sealed and immune to moisture and corrosive gasses or liquids. The resin used in the fiberglass production also complies with all regulatory requirements of the FDA cGMP. Likewise, the finish on these doors makes for easy cleanup.

“The key is the vision panels are fully sealed and installed flush in our fiberglass and FRP doors. Not only are the doors extremely durable and corrosion free, but they also now provide light and optional privacy, all while meeting the strict requirements of sterile environments”, stated Alex Esposito, Vice President of Product Engineering, Sales and Marketing.

The company’s FRP doors and all-fiberglass doors installed with fiberglass framing creates a complete system contributing to the appearance and hygiene of facilities. Adding a flush vision panel to the doors provides light, a line of sight or privacy while still maintaining the most stringent cleanliness and safety requirements.

About Special-Lite, Inc. Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products for new construction along with replacement installations for educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. Built to last in high usage and challenging environments, their high quality and made-to-order options are unique in the industry. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S., with facilities in both Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Visit www.special-lite.com to learn more.

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


