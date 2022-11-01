Derby Barracks/ Theft Catalytic Converter

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/01/22 1054 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Community Dr Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Vandalism, Larceny From a Motor Vehicle

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Wright’s Enterprises

City: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/1/22 at approximately 1054 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a catalytic converter theft that occurred around 0400. The Catalytic Converter was stolen from a 2010 Ford, Box Tuck. If anyone has information about the theft, they are asked to contact the Derby Barracks.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881