Derby Barracks/ Theft Catalytic Converter
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004984
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/01/22 1054 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Community Dr Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Vandalism, Larceny From a Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Wright’s Enterprises
City: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/1/22 at approximately 1054 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a catalytic converter theft that occurred around 0400. The Catalytic Converter was stolen from a 2010 Ford, Box Tuck. If anyone has information about the theft, they are asked to contact the Derby Barracks.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881