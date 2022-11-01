W. Charleston Blvd. to Close at CC-215 for Emergency Repairs Saturday, Nov. 5

Las Vegas, Nev. – Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews will close a short stretch of Charleston Blvd. at CC-215 in west Las Vegas this Saturday for emergency pavement repairs. The closure includes both directions of Charleston Blvd on either side of CC-215 as well as the on- and off-ramps in both directions. The closure is scheduled from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Local access to businesses and neighborhoods will be maintained during the closure. Drivers wishing to exit CC-215 are advised to detour to either Far Hills Ave. to the north or W. Sahara Ave. to the south.

Click map to enlarge

During the closure crews will mill, pave, and restripe Charleston Blvd. A recent analysis found greater-than-expected pavement deterioration on Charleston at CC-215. Due to falling outside temperatures, paving cannot be completed during overnight hours and would be pushed into Spring of 2023 if not done at this time.

Stay connected with @NevadaDOT for traffic and project updates via social media or online.