Teton Pass drivers may see delays for drilling investigation

Jackson, Wyo. Jorgensen Geotechnical will be performing drilling investigation operations on the eastbound lane of WYO 22 between Idaho state line and Coal creek trailhead beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1. Work will take place intermittently throughout the month. Crews are hoping to conclude work by Nov. 22.

Drivers are advised to be aware of potential lane closures on WYO 22 from mileposts 13.8 to 17.4, Coal Creek to Idaho State Line. While work is underway, a single lane of traffic will be controlled by flagging operations. Work will take place between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. throughout the week. Intermittent work will also take place on the weekends. The subsurface investigations are being conducted for future BUILD project planning and are being performed on behalf of Teton County.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on road closures and advisories, or construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info.