Open-Handed Online Card Game Temperia: Soul of Majestic is now available on Steam

ROME, ITALY, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temperia: Soul of Majestic is a strategic competitive online card game.

The game mixes the mechanics of Tic-Tac-Toe and chess, as well as other card games, to create a lightning-fast skill-based strategy board game. Quick, strategic, and open-handed, every match is different thanks to the abilities of the creatures, the equipment, the powers, and the elemental spaces presented on the board. Success in Temperia is based purely on the skill of the player.

The presence of creature abilities, elemental powers, and elements on the 9-space game board will give the game itself a continuously exciting variability.

Players construct two decks, one containing 20 creatures, the other containing 20 equipment, and place their cards on boards with different elemental spaces.

Check out Temperia: Soul of Majestic on Steam today.

Temperia: Soul of Majestic - Official Announcement Trailer