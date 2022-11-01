Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,500 in the last 365 days.

Open-Handed Online Card Game Temperia: Soul of Majestic is now available on Steam

ROME, ITALY, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temperia: Soul of Majestic is a strategic competitive online card game.

The game mixes the mechanics of Tic-Tac-Toe and chess, as well as other card games, to create a lightning-fast skill-based strategy board game. Quick, strategic, and open-handed, every match is different thanks to the abilities of the creatures, the equipment, the powers, and the elemental spaces presented on the board. Success in Temperia is based purely on the skill of the player.

The presence of creature abilities, elemental powers, and elements on the 9-space game board will give the game itself a continuously exciting variability.

Players construct two decks, one containing 20 creatures, the other containing 20 equipment, and place their cards on boards with different elemental spaces.

Check out Temperia: Soul of Majestic on Steam today.

Mino Iannotta
Leonardo Interactive
+ +39 06 972 73373
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Temperia: Soul of Majestic - Official Announcement Trailer

You just read:

Open-Handed Online Card Game Temperia: Soul of Majestic is now available on Steam

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.