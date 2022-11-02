Submit Release
Story-Driven Deck Building Game, Shattered Heaven Now Available in Early Access

ROME, ITALY, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonardo Interactive has announced a brand new story-driven deck-building title, Shattered Heaven, coming out in early 2023. The game will incorporate deck building with rogue-like RPG elements, all set in a dark fantasy world with procedurally generated dungeons and a deep crafting system.

Shattered Heaven is a single-player deck builder card game with RPG elements and an ambitious branching narrative set in a dark fantasy world. The game focuses on a card game and rogue-like gameplay fueled by a great replay value, thanks to procedural dungeons, and a deep crafting system. The game features a unique 2d cartoon style, with dark fantasy and Lovecraftian flavor, and an epic soundtrack with opera singers.

In a nameless world, only a select few survived the fall of God. Striving to live in a hostile environment and feeding on what their barren land has to offer, four factions are bound in a ruthless fight for survival. Victims of a terrible curse, these populations are condemned to sleepless nights, infertility, and doomed to die at the age of 40. The only way to break the curse is to offer a Vestal and a team of fearless warriors as a sacrifice for a ritual lost in time: a violent and bloody battle known as the War of Ascension.

Which faction will win the brutal battle and secure the survival of its people? In Shattered Heaven, you will decide their fate! A game with an ambitious branching narrative, where your decisions determine the fate of the main characters and that of the entire world.

Shattered Heaven has launched in Early Access on Steam and has an anticipated release date of March 2023. Make sure to Wishlist on Steam today to keep up with the latest updates!

Mino Iannotta
Leonardo Interactive
+39 06 9727 3373
info@leonardointeractive.com
Shattered Heaven: Reveal Trailer

