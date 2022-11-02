Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Features is an Ice Cold Blast from the Past

Revisit 1990s horror with Leonardo Interactives' highly anticipated game, Daymare: 1994.

ROME, ITALY, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A prequel to 2019's Daymare: 1998, Leonardo Interactive continues to express its reverence for action horror with this new installment. A story-driven survival horror, Daymare:1994 explores the history of previous characters while introducing a brand-new one.

Subsequently, players will get to explore a creepy research center overrun with nightmarish creatures. Daymare:1994 boasts many of the same attributes while also managing to feel fresh and new for fans of the game.

Players will step into the shoes of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in a unit known as H.A.D.E.S. Get ready to enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. But be careful because, in the dark depths of the desolate military research center, something creepy and lethal is awaiting you.

Tasked with completing the top-secret "Sandcastle" mission, players will have to analyze the environment and battle to survive the abominations crawling behind every corner. Beware of trusting their own eyes; even when players are sure they killed one, players may soon discover it has returned in a completely new and deadlier form.

The highly anticipated game has an expected release date of Spring 2023 and is now available to Wishlist on Steam for fans to be the first to receive the latest news and announcements!

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle - Teaser Trailer