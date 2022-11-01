Wages of construction workers and prices of construction materials for the 3rd quarter of 2022

MACAU, November 1 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average daily wage of construction workers increased by 1.3% quarter-to-quarter to MOP805 in the third quarter of 2022. The average daily wages of local workers (MOP992) and non-resident workers (MOP723) went up by 1.6% and 0.6% respectively.

In terms of main occupations, the average daily wages of concrete formwork carpenters (MOP793), structural iron erectors (MOP801) and electricians & electrical workers (MOP892) rose by 6.3%, 4.6% and 3.4% respectively quarter-to-quarter, while the wages of painters (MOP819), air-conditioning mechanics (MOP940) and water/gas pipe installers (MOP822) fell by 3.8%, 3.4% and 1.0% respectively.

After discounting the effect of inflation, the real wage index of construction workers (97.4) in the third quarter of 2022 rose by 1.2% quarter-to-quarter, with that of local construction workers (99.3) increasing by 2.9%.

As regards construction materials, average price of spiral & round reinforcing steel bars (MOP6,273 per tonne) in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 6.7% quarter-to-quarter, while that of concrete (MOP1,098 per cubic metre) increased by 0.7%. The price index of construction materials for residential buildings dropped by 1.3% quarter-to-quarter to 125.2, with the price indices of marble, steel and aggregate falling by 13.4%, 6.0% and 3.5% respectively.