New Self-Care Course Aims to Heal & Realign Hearts
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Left homeless at age thirteen and a survivor of sexual assault, Latoya Shea is now a published author and an in-demand life coach. Shea has released a new " Unshakable Transformation Through Self-Care" self-help course which guides individuals through reconciling their past in order to restore their future.
"Trauma and suffering at an early age can cause a lot of limiting beliefs and in some cases, self-sabotage. This course is designed to identify what these beliefs and emotions are and transcend them." said Latoya Shea. "The power to do this lies within."
"Unshakable" features online course work as well as several personal Zoom coaching sessions with Shea. Beyond individuals who are seeking to improve their personal, the program is designed to also directly impact a person's career.
"In sales and other service based industries, you can't truly take care of clients unless you know how to take care of yourself. You cannot be fully connected to your customers until you've mastered the ability to be able to listen to your own inner voice. As you make these changes, expect positive things to manifest in your career." said Shea. "If you feel worthy of success and are committed to serving others, it transforms your entire trajectory."
Shea herself has experienced and triumphed over many obstacles. Inspired by the many that have influenced her life, she has lived a life dedicated to service and education. This has led her on a deep spiritual journey. She has also been known by many titles such as health inspector, veteran, nurse, anesthetist, prophet, and teacher.
To learn more about " Unshakable Transformation Through Self-Care" please visit: https://spiritualcoach.latoyashea.com/self-care-course-632eb544-ec07-4b05-8f31-f687b6353730
