DynamicWeb is Honored to Have Sponsored the Dynamic Communities Summit 2022
The Conference was held in Orlando at the Gaylord Palms October 10 – 13, 2022.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at DynamicWeb is thrilled to have met with Microsoft Dynamics customers, partners, and prospects, discussing the business benefits customers have seen using the DynamicWeb eCommerce platform. In its 20th year providing business application solutions in the Dynamics Community, DynamicWeb is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and global leader in eCommerce. DynamicWeb was proud to sponsor the event, and its team looks forward to meeting with more of its customers and partners at future conferences.
At the event, DynamicWeb's Ryan Meade presented with Lindsay Garcia from Argano, a Dynamicweb partner company. They touched on topics that affect project managers and gave insight into how the DynamicWeb platform can help streamline business processes for increasing revenue and decreasing operational costs. The team is excited to continue innovating and providing their customers the best enterprise eCommerce platform for Microsoft Dynamics 365.
DynamicWeb’s mission is to help businesses grow by providing them with a solution that allows them to easily create, manage and maintain their online stores. They are committed to offering a flexible, robust solution that will grow with businesses as they scale in complexity. The DynamicWeb platform allows B2B and B2C companies to launch long term, scalable online selling strategies by unifying the critical components needed for customizable ordering and checkout processes, Product Information Management (PIM), and web content personalization.
With more than 4,000 companies running on Dynamicweb, virtually every industry uses the all-in-one, no-code eCommerce and self-service ordering platform, which seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations and Business Central. They look forward to attending future Summit events, where they can share their experiences and network with fellow attendees.
About Dynamicweb
Dynamicweb is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and global leader in eCommerce, with thousands of customers worldwide utilizing its all-in-one, no-code eCommerce and self-service ordering platform that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics and other ERP systems. The Dynamicweb platform unifies the core critical components to successful online experiences, including eCommerce with customizable ordering and checkout processes, Product Information Management (PIM), Content Management (CMS) and Email Marketing. Customers across various industries include Winnebago, Unilever, James M Pleasants, Agri-Cover, Ibanez, and Australian Gold.
Brad Vorbeck
Dynamicweb
+1 310 405 0550
bvo@dynamicwebusa.com