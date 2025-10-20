DynamicWeb Returns as a Platinum Sponsor at Community Summit North America 2025

The company will showcase its integrated eCommerce and PIM platform, host sessions, and welcome visitors to Booth #1515

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA: DynamicWeb is set to return as a Platinum Sponsor at Community Summit North America 2025, the premier gathering for Microsoft business applications professionals. The event, which will bring together over 5,500 attendees from finance, IT, supply chain, sales, and business operations, will take place in Orlando, Florida, from October 20-23, 2025.Attendees can visit DynamicWeb at Booth #1515 to explore how its all-in-one eCommerce and self-service ordering platform helps manufacturers and distributors streamline operations, empower customers, and grow online sales while integrating seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics . Visitors are also invited to enjoy complimentary coffee at DynamicWeb’s booth on Tuesday and Wednesday and take part in the Community Summit Pin Passport Game for a chance to win prizes.DynamicWeb will present three educational sessions during the conference:- Mastering product data management for Business Central with PIM- Tuesday, October 21st | 11:00 am - 12:00 pm ET, Gainesville 1 & 2 - Convention Center, Level 2- Ryan Meade - DynamicWeb, Lars Black - DynamicWeb- Less manual work: the real benefits of shifting sales online- Tuesday, October 21st | 8:30 am - 9:30 am ET, Coastal 7 - Convention Center, Level 2- Jasmine Leslie - DynamicWeb, Kris Marcus - DynamicWeb- From B2B to DTC: strategies for scaling eCommerce in a rapidly evolving market- Monday, October 20th | 1:30 pm - 2:45 pm ET, Coastal 3 - Convention Center, Level 2- Ryan Meade - DynamicWeb, Giuseppe Ianni - Dynamic CommunitiesTo celebrate the week, DynamicWeb will also host the “Summit Par-Tee” on October 21 from 7:00 to 10:00 PM EST at Eagles Edge. This event will feature food, drinks, and Topgolf-style entertainment. Transportation will be provided from the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, and an RSVP is required.About DynamicWeb:DynamicWeb, from SignUp Software, is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 450 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution, recreational vehicles, industrial equipment, horticulture, wine & spirits, and many other B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

