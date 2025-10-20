EDC Welcomes New President as It Celebrates 35 Years of Building Well

The employee-owned construction firm enters a new era of growth and opportunity with a continued focus on its core values.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDC, a leading national commercial construction firm , announces Mitch Sanner's appointment as its new president. The leadership transition comes as the company marks its 35th year in business and positions itself for continued expansion, innovation, and operational excellence in the years ahead.Founded in 1990, EDC has built a reputation for delivering high-quality construction and development management services across the continental United States. Its employee-owned structure has long shaped its culture, fostering a sense of ownership and accountability that extends from leadership to field operations. With Sanner now at the helm, the company will continue to build on that legacy while deepening its commitment to the values that have guided its success for more than three decades.Those shared values–superior client relationships, safety, honesty and fairness, superior quality, cost consciousness, teamwork, a positive atmosphere, operational excellence, and ongoing education–remain the cornerstone of EDC’s approach. They are embedded in every project, partnership, and internal initiative, ensuring the company not only meets but exceeds client expectations while empowering its team members to grow and lead.Sanner brings a distinguished record to our organization, having served as President and Chief Executive Officer of several successful multi-million-dollar companies in the United States over the past twelve years. His background in strategic planning, operational transformation, and market growth will help EDC strengthen its position in core markets and expand into new ones. Under his leadership, the company will continue to enhance client relationships, invest in employee development, and deliver complex projects with the safety, quality, and precision clients have come to expect.As EDC enters this new chapter, the company remains focused on its mission: to deliver construction solutions that allow people to live, work, play, and shop–building well for decades to come.About EDCEDC is a full-service commercial construction firm specializing in general contracting and development management. Founded in 1990, the employee-owned company provides client-focused services that deliver exceptional value, safety, and quality. Over 35 years, EDC has built more than 30 million square feet of projects worth over $4 billion, spanning sectors from retail and mixed-use to recreation, entertainment, and industrial facilities. With a team-driven culture and a national reach, EDC is committed to building lasting partnerships and delivering projects that stand the test of time.

