VSD COUTURE Unveils its first NFT Collection in Metaverser’s Art Gallery
VSD COUTURE Unveils its first NFT Collection in Metaverser’s Art Gallery.SINGAPORE, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverser, the first ever multi-platform Metaverse has announced the unveiling of its newest partner, VSD COUTURE’s first NFT collection “Sin Geisha” in Metaverser’s Art gallery on 2nd of November in celebration of International Artist Day, October 25th. Those who purchase this collection will receive valuable rewards.
Sin Geisha is the new collection by phygital brand, VSD COUTURE. VSD COUTURE demonstrates how a woman can be sexy and still be totally dressed using the example of an Asian woman. Laganza, the owner and designer of the brand, views women as a piece of art. She also states that they don't necessarily have to be naked to be in love and still be liked by men.
There will be a total of 6 ERC-1155 Tokens representing 6 beautiful artworks. Upon purchasing $150 worth of NFTs, you will receive 5,000 $BABA, and upon purchasing $300 worth of NFTs, you will receive 10,000 $BABA. A 30% Reward Boost will be given if you have any of these NFTs in Metaverser.
About VSD COUTURE
VSD COUTURE is a Hi Fashion brand that produces stage, exclusive fashion costumes, and art pieces for stage, music videos, and cinema.
Laganza is the head designer, owner, and main creator of VSD COUTURE. 10 years of experience have brought the brand a lot of concerts around the world. VSD COUTURE combines incredible gowns, art, and dance shows in one and brings it to the world. VSD COUTURE runway has been seen in Monaco, Paris, and New York.
About Metaverser
Metaverser is a virtual world that enables users to have fun while playing inside its metaverse and earn income from different play-to-earn games. Metaverser is developed on the most modern standards to utilize NFTs and the platform’s native fungible tokens. Players at Metaverser can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all over the world. The driving force behind Metaverser is its aim to make the virtual worlds more real by offering a place for every individual, despite their attributes or ethnicities, to come together and have fun.
Anoush Ohadi
TerraMetas
Marketing@metaverser.me