Gordon McKernan Is Voted Baton Rouge’s Favorite Attorney

It’s been a great honor to serve Louisiana. Baton Rouge is my home and the birthplace of my law firm. Thank you, Baton Rouge, and the rest of Louisiana, for allowing me and my team to serve you.”
— Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is named Baton Rouge’s “Favorite Attorney” in Baton Rouge Parents Magazine’s annual Family Favorites contest.

Every year, the magazine invites the community to nominate its favorite educators, restaurants, programs and businesses for a chance to earn the title of "Family Favorite." The public nominates businesses and services under ten different categories, and the top 5 nominated in each category move on to the voting round.

Following the Family Favorites voting period, which started on August 1, Gordon McKernan was voted Baton Rouge Parents Magazine’s “Favorite Attorney.”

This year marks McKernan’s 30th year of practicing law. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has aimed to provide the highest quality of legal service, compassion and support to Louisianans since day one.

The law firm prides itself on its devotion to Louisiana, as seen through its unparalleled legal services and steadfast support of the local communities under its charity arm, Gordon Gives.

After learning that he was voted Baton Rouge’s “Favorite Attorney,” McKernan said, “It’s been a great honor to serve the great state of Louisiana. Baton Rouge is my home and the birthplace of my law firm. Thank you, Baton Rouge, and the rest of Louisiana, for allowing me and my team to serve you.”

Voted as Baton Rouge’s “Favorite Attorney,” Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ expertise is evidenced through its relentless pursuit of truth and justice while maximizing its clients’ recoveries. The law firm takes every measure to ensure that it uphold its slogan, “Get Gordon! Get it done!”

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here

