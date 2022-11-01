Broadstaff Named to Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards
Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.
All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.
“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.
“From providing streamlined, white-glove service to a personalized client experience, our love of people is at the heart of everything we do,” says Carrie Charles, CEO of Broadstaff.
Broadstaff is the premier staffing partner in the digital infrastructure space. Broadstaff provides specialized talent solutions in the technology, telecommunications and renewable energy industries nationwide. Broadstaff was one of 24 firms recognized in the Human Resources category of Inc.'s Power Partners Awards.
Broadstaff is a proud DISH Wireless staffing partner in building the nation’s first cloud-native 5G network. In 2022, Broadstaff supported the expansion of DISH’s Smart 5G™ wireless network to over 20 percent of the US population – a major milestone in building the world’s most advanced cloud-native 5G Open RAN network.
Since 2020, Broadstaff has joined the ranks of the fastest-growing private companies in America as a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree. In 2022, Broadstaff was recognized by SIA as the 44th Fastest-Growing Staffing Firm in the US.
Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.
To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022
The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.
About Inc. Business Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.\
About Broadstaff
Broadstaff is an industry leader in talent solutions providing contract, direct hire and RPO placement services to small, mid-sized, and Fortune 500 companies in the technology, telecommunications and renewable energy industries nationwide.
Founded in 2015, Broadstaff is a certified woman- and veteran-owned business headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Since 2020, Broadstaff has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine.
For more information about Broadstaff, visit www.broadstaffglobal.com, or connect with us and find your next opportunity at inquiries@broadstaffglobal.com.
