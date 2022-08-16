Broadstaff Ranks No. 4098 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
For the Third Time, Broadstaff Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4098 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 115 Percent.
Broadstaff ranking as one of America’s fastest-growing companies for a third consecutive year is a testament to investing in your team.”TAMPA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Broadstaff is No. 4098 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing companies. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Carrie Charles
“It is an honor for Broadstaff to be named part of the Inc. 5000,” says Carrie Charles, CEO of Broadstaff. “Broadstaff ranking as one of America’s fastest-growing companies for a third consecutive year is a testament to investing in your team. Placing people first has allowed Broadstaff to rise to new heights.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
“Broadstaff is dedicated to encouraging greatness in all areas of our teams’ lives,” says Charles. “Our people-first culture and valuing wellness has allowed us to build a team that is motivated by success, and inspired to always go higher”
Broadstaff is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking No. 2389 and No. 3272 in 2020 and 2021. Since 2019, Broadstaff has been a three-time honoree on the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s
“FAST 50” annual list of the 50 fastest growing companies in Tampa. Broadstaff is Tampa Bay’s second-largest Veteran owned company, and is part of the Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2022 list of diversity-owned staffing firms.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
About Broadstaff
Broadstaff is an industry leader in talent solutions, providing staffing, executive search and retention consulting services within technology and telecommunications nationwide. Broadstaff is determined to deliver high quality contract, direct hire and RPO services to small, mid-sized and Fortune 500 companies.
Founded in 2015, Broadstaff is a WBENC and NaVOBA certified organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Broadstaff emphasizes the empowerment of individuals, expects extraordinary results and encourages greatness daily. Transparency, integrity and honest communication are at the heart of Broadstaff.
For more information about Broadstaff, visit www.broadstaffglobal.com, or connect with us and find your next opportunity at inquiries@broadstaffglobal.com.
Natalie Davis
Broadstaff
natalie.davis@broadstaffglobal.com