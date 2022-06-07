Broadstaff Named SIA 2022 Diversity-Owned Staffing Firm
Broadstaff is among 122 staffing firms that reported to be woman-owned, and 15 that reported to be veteran-owned.
Diversity is not a policy – it’s a non-negotiable reality. Diversity drives innovation, creates a richer culture and increases retention.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has released its 2022 Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms – US & Canada list, publishing the list online and in the May/June print issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.
— Carrie Charles
Broadstaff is included among 192 firms from the US and Canada that self-identify as being under diversity ownership. Broadstaff holds Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) and National Women’s Business Enterprise certifications from Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Broadstaff is a National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) certified veteran-owned business. Carrie Charles has led Broadstaff as Chief Executive Officer since 2016.
“Diversity is not a policy – it’s a non-negotiable reality,” said Charles. “Diversity drives innovation, creates a richer culture and increases retention. Broadstaff values leading by example, and we are proudly a woman-owned, veteran-owned staffing firm.”
SIA has published the Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms list annually for more than a decade, to showcase the growing number of staffing companies with a wide diversity of ownership. SIA research shows that 71% of global enterprise companies are using diversity suppliers with another 26% planning to add diversity suppliers over the next two years.
“We congratulate all the members of our 2022 diversity-owned staffing suppliers list,” said Barry Asin, SIA President. “SIA remains committed to highlighting the important work that staffing firms are taking to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce from both an ownership perspective as well as delivering diverse talent to client organizations.”
Among firms on the 2022 list, a record number – 122 reported they were women-owned, 67 cited women Asian Indian or Asian Pacific ownership, 15 firms citing veteran ownership, four firms identified as veteran owned, and four firms LGBTQ owned. Some firms on the list have multiple types of ownership, for example a firm can be both Hispanic owned and women owned. Firms on the list range from specialized, niche providers to larger scale global organizations, with representation across key staffing segments, including engineering, healthcare, IT, industrial, life sciences, marketing/creative and office/clerical, and encompassing a wide span of services and solutions.
About Broadstaff
Broadstaff is a national staffing firm specializing in telecommunications and technology workforce solutions headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Broadstaff is determined to deliver high quality contract, direct hire and RPO services to small, mid-sized and Fortune 500 companies.
Founded in 2015, Broadstaff is fluent in wireless, OSP, IT, 5G and more. Broadstaff is a WBENC and NaVOBA certified organization, and ranks consistently as one of the fastest growing private companies in America as part of the Inc. 5000. Broadstaff emphasizes the empowerment of individuals, expects extraordinary results and encourages greatness daily. Transparency, integrity and honest communication are at the heart of Broadstaff.
For more information about Broadstaff, visit www.broadstaffglobal.com, or connect with us and find your next opportunity at inquiries@broadstaffglobal.com.
