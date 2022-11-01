Building Research Systems is seeking a Professional Engineer with experience in Standing Seam Roof systems

Building Research Systems

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Research Systems, located in Edmond, OK, is a product development company that specializes in the development of standing seam roof systems and ancillary components. With over 27 patents on metal roofing systems, we are a recognized leader in the metal roofing industry and we seek to work with the best of the best.

We are looking for a new Professional Engineer to propel our projects forward. In this position, you would be responsible to lead and support efforts to improve our products and services, provide our licensees and suppliers with technical support to enable optimal end products, and maintain industry leadership standards.

Our ideal candidate will have a passion for discovery, learning, and teaching. BRS has an extensive test lab/shop to support product improvement, testing and quality control. Exhibits leadership working in a team environment.

Job Responsibilities:

● Provide excellent technical support for standing seam roof products by assisting licensees and suppliers in technical product application questions or project issues

● Aid with the technology transfer of standing seam products

● Utilize your expertise in metal roofing systems to develop new products and enhance existing products

● Remain up to date on industry codes and standards associated with metal roofing

● Provide skilled field support as needed

● Conduct internal testing and aid in 3rd party testing

● Responsible for developing, designing, and construction of internal tests

● Roll tooling set up and adjustment to maintain panel profile including roll formed seam integrity

● Create technical and installation guides for each of our products to inform licensees of the usage of our systems

● Attend/participate in MBMA & MBCEA technical committee meetings

● Aid in licensee forensic roof system analysis, providing technical expertise and solutions

● Maintain UL and FM listings, including modification/submission documentation as required

● Maintain and design seamer innovation technology

● Manage the BRS Licensee panel Quality Control program

● Metal building professional engineer with interest in developing, focusing on metal roofing and cold form application

● Strong interpersonal skills, capable of acting as technical liaison with strategic partners, licensees and sales support staffs

Position Requirements:

● Must possess a bachelor’s degree in Civil or Architectural Engineering and be a licensed PE - Oklahoma license preferred

● Additional licensing such as cold form steel structural education is strongly preferred

● 7 to 10 years industry experience in standing seam roof systems and pre-engineered buildings is preferred

● Strong leadership and project management skills

● Must be skilled at producing technical writings and be a strong communicator in general

● Must have exceptional interpersonal skills

● Willing to travel and confidently perform on-site roof inspections

● Comfortable working with common test lab and shop equipment

● Must be able to move and lift up to 75lbs

● Posses confidence in moving about roof on jobsite inspections regardless of height of project

Here at Building Research Systems, we value our employees and the hard work and knowledge they contribute to our company. As such we are offering an extremely competitive salary of $90k-$120k to the right candidate.

Benefits include:

● Medical, dental, vision for Employee and Spouse are effective the first day of month following date of hire

● 401(k) retirement with generous company match after six month probationary period

● Three weeks company paid vacation

● Ten paid company holidays

● Life insurance policy is effective on the first day of the month following date of hire

To learn more about Building Research Systems and our company standards and values, please visit our website.