Cansel Group of Companies Announces President Martin Trudelle Has Been Appointed CEO

Trudelle will now act as president and CEO; current CEO and chairman Lovett Lewis will retain role as Chairman of the Board of Directors

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cansel Group of Companies (CGC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Trudelle to the position of CEO, effective February 1, 2023.The Cansel Group of companies is comprised of six strategic business units including Cansel Survey Equipment Inc. (“Cansel”), SolidCAD, BuildingPoint Canada, Vantage Canada, Effigis, and California Surveying and Drafting Supply Inc (CSDS). Headquartered in Canada, flagship company Cansel is the largest supplier of geospatial and engineering field equipment, integrating sensors, field supplies and office design and processing software. CSDS, purchased in 2021, marked CGC’s first US acquisition. It has since acquired other US entities, including Allen Instruments (southern California) and Advanced Infrastructure Technologies, which operates as part of CSDS.Trudelle is familiar to many through his current role as President of Cansel Survey Equipment Inc (“Cansel”). Trudelle has been with Cansel for the past sixteen years and more recently, has successfully steered and managed the expansion of CGC into the US while opening doors to ongoing growth. He has ensured strong succession within the senior management team at Cansel, which will support his transition to the CEO role, as well as create further opportunity for senior management.Lovett Lewis, the majority Shareholder in the Group, has carried out responsibilities as both CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors (COB) and, going forward, Lewis will continue to be actively involved in CGC as the COB.The separation of the CEO and COB roles is a decision resulting from the positive course that CGC is on, the growth that it has achieved, and the further progress that is expected. This warrants the two roles becoming independent of each other, and to allow the CEO and COB to direct their autonomous focus to their roles’ specific mission and objectives.“I’m very pleased to appoint Martin as the next CEO of the Cansel Group of Companies, as he brings a wealth of experience and vast knowledge of the Group,” says Lewis. “His vision, passion, and energy will undoubtedly continue to shape the Group’s strategies and drive close relationships with both our partners and customers.”Martin is extremely excited to take on this new challenge. “I’m incredibly proud of the major milestones achieved by CGC in the past years. My plan is to continue strengthening CGC’s future and culture: investing in our people, partnering with industry leaders and innovators, and continuing our role as a trusted advisor to our customers.”“The executive team and I thank Lovett for leaving an impressive path with expectations for continued high performance. I look forward to working with Lovett towards the continued growth and success of the Group,” adds Trudelle.About CanselCansel helps clients capture, transform, and manage data leading to increased field-to-finish efficiency and profitability. For over 50 years, Cansel has provided field technology solutions for industry professionals in the engineering, surveying, construction, mining, utilities, forestry, and government sectors. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, BC, Canada. Learn more at www.cansel.ca Cansel operates under the umbrella of the Cansel Group of Companies, which includes SolidCAD, BuildingPoint Canada, Vantage Canada, Effigis, and California Surveying and Drafting Supply Inc (CSDS).