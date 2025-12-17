Cansel Group Announces Agreement to Acquire KOREC Group, Strengthening Its Global Leadership in Geospatial Technologies

This acquisition is a major step in reinforcing Cansel Group’s position in the Trimble distribution network.

Bringing KOREC into the Cansel Group is a powerful step forward. KOREC shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering meaningful value to customers.” — Martin Trudelle, President and CEO of Cansel Group

BURNABY, BC, CANADA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cansel Group is pleased to announce that it has acquired KOREC Group, a respected geospatial technology distributor serving the United Kingdom and Ireland.This acquisition marks an important milestone in Cansel Group’s strategy to expand its international footprint and enhance its position within the global Trimble distribution network. As both a Trimble Geospatial Distributor and a BuildingPoint Distributor, KOREC brings substantial technical expertise and longstanding industry experience to our organization.KOREC Group covers a portion of the UK and Ireland, with main offices in Dublin, Liverpool, and Huntingdon. Combined with Survey Solutions in Scotland – recently acquired, the Cansel Group now can support Trimble customers across the entire UK and Ireland.Customers can expect continuity in their day-to-day experience, as local teams and service levels will remain unchanged. Over time, they will also benefit from the broader resources, expertise, and stability of the Cansel Group, as well as expanded access to innovative technologies and strengthened partnerships with Trimble and other key suppliers.“Joining the Cansel Group is an exciting milestone for us,” said Mark Poveda, Managing Director of KOREC Group. “From our first talks with Cansel it was clear that their team ethos and way of working is aligned to our culture and how we support our customers. Our long history, technical expertise, and strong partnership with Trimble fit well with Cansel’s strategy to expand its international footprint and strengthen its position within Trimble's global distribution network. As we join this broader group, our customers can expect the same great service from the same customer-focused teams, enhanced by the additional resources and stability this partnership brings. I’m sure I speak for everyone at KOREC when I say we look forward to working with the Cansel team to continue to empower our customers to work smarter.”Why this acquisition for Cansel Group“Bringing KOREC into the Cansel Group is a powerful step forward,” said Martin Trudelle, President & CEO of Cansel Group. “KOREC shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering meaningful value to customers. Their culture, expertise, and vision align perfectly with ours, making this partnership both strategic and natural.”This important step aligns directly with our new positioning and our corporate vision: bringing together industry-leading solutions, expertise, and cultures to help customers accelerate the adoption of technologies to create, capture, and design geospatial, construction, and design data. Together, we will shape the world with confidence.“Our vision is grounded in strong talent, trusted partnerships, and solutions that meaningfully improve productivity and profitability for our clients,” added Martin Trudelle. “The addition of KOREC brings us closer to achieving that vision.”Impact on Cansel Group Business UnitsThere will be no changes to the existing operations of Cansel in Canada CSDS in California , and BuildingPoint Canada. This acquisition will allow us to bring together the strengths of KOREC and Survey Solutions Group in Scotland for a unified go-to-market strategy. Customers will continue to receive the same high-level service, support, and local expertise they rely on today. All service centers, teams, and field specialists remain fully in place. No operational disruptions or customer impact are expected.KOREC will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cansel Group, joining an international network that now spans the UK and Ireland, the USA, and Canada.Cansel Group looks forward to welcoming the KOREC team and embarking on this next chapter of shared growth.About KOREC GroupKOREC is a leading provider of technology solutions to measure, map, and manage the natural and built environment. Its history dates back to 1967 as a family-run business in Liverpool, providing precision tools and instruments to construction professionals. Its partnership with Trimble, launched in 1997, remains central to its success. KOREC is now recognized as one of Trimble’s largest distributors worldwide, in addition to representing other industry-leading brands. The company employs approximately 120 people and supports markets that align closely with Cansel Group, including surveying, construction, GIS and mapping, monitoring, rail, utilities, highways, and forensics.About Cansel GroupCansel Group provides innovative solutions, unparalleled technical expertise, and personalized client experience across North America and now in Europe. The group is composed of Cansel Survey Equipment (Canada), BuildingPoint (Canada), CSDS (California), Survey Solutions Group (Scotland), and now KOREC Group (UK & Ireland).

