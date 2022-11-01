Michelle Sumrall's, "Scattered: A Caregiver's Journey," Adds to National Family Caregiver Month
Scattered: A Caegiver's Journey by Michelle Sumrall
by Fran Briggs
Fundamental is knowing what resources are readily available and how they can be accessed. The author fills this information gap with content from her book and live appearances.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated today, Nov. 1 and continuing throughout the entire month is National Family Care Giver Month. The 30-day observance delivers peer support, resources, and education to family caregivers. This year, Author and Life Coach, Michelle Sumrall has released a dynamic book to assist caregivers in their respective roles.
"In today’s political climate, many people fail to get consistent medical care whether it be physical or mental," says Sumrall. "I believe these are cycles that we must break. Relatable stories of survival that offer paths to successfully managing the journey as a caregiver can serve to make the challenge easier."
Michelle Sumrall speaks candidly and from a place of first-hand experience. She is a caregiver to both her parents who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. In her book she documents her journey with them from discovery through diagnosis, grieving, and ultimately managing to live with these neurocognitive disorders.
Sumrall is in the caregiving business and knows how opaque and challenging it can feel. However, she is fully equipped to inspire as well as shed light and share strategies designed for successful interventions and engagements.
"Michelle is going to utilize the final two months of the year and the beginning of 2023 to market her books and use her gift as a speaker to secure bookings and engagements," stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Michelle Sumrall. "She is more than acutely aware that the holidays are most trying for caregivers and is devoted to empowering them."
Michelle Sumrall is available for public speaking, appearances, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, please contact Fran Briggs. For book purchases and additional information, please visit https://www.michellesumrall.com/
For bookings and sponsorships opportunities, contact Fran Briggs at EmailFranBriggs@gmail.com, or call 928-581-2570.
