Bud’s Glass Joint Presents 2nd Annual Buds-A-Palooza, a Canna-Inspired Block Party in Downtown Phoenix, April 14, 2023
Buds-A-Palooza, crowned Best Arizona 420 Celebration by Leafly and Weedmaps in 2022, announces 2nd annual event on Friday, April 14, 2023. Events take place in downtown Phoenix from 4:20 p.m. to midnight highlighting the best of southwest cannabis culture and lifestyle.
Exclusive $15 pre-sale tickets are available at all Arizona Trulieve and Harvest locations, with any purchase, Nov. 1 through Nov. 24.
Buds-A-Palooza 2023 will span over four city blocks beginning just south of 5th Street and Garfield in Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. Pre-sale tickets will be available at all Arizona Trulieve and Harvest Dispensary locations for $15 with any purchase from November 1 – Thanksgiving, November 24. Early bird tickets are $20 each and will be available at budsapalooza.com beginning November 25.
Building off the success of last year’s sold-out event, Buds-A-Palooza 2023 will highlight the best of southwest cannabis culture and lifestyle. Attendees will experience a captivating night of nonstop action, including two music stages with national and local performers.
The Buds-A-Palooza 2023 star-studded line-up includes performances from The Expendables, Ballyhoo!, Bumpin Uglies, Fayuca and Kyle Smith. There will also be an Arizona Glass Masters’ glass blowing demo, 20 local and national stand-up comics performing at the Laughing Gas comedy club, a Sneaker Head Pop-Up Shop, stoner flicks, classes for beginner gardeners, an artisan vendor village, live and interactive art, and food and drinks galore, including 15 food and dessert trucks along with eight bars. Stay tuned for additional Buds-A-Palooza 2023 performance announcements.
“Buds-A-Palooza 2023 will be bigger and better than ever,” said event organizer Bud Meister. “Inspired by our ‘Best 4/20 celebration in Arizona ‘accolades from Weedmaps and Leafly, Buds-A-Palooza is going to be an amazing canna-inspired celebration of Phoenix counterculture, arts, food, and more.”
Buds-A-Palooza is made possible by local brands and the Arizona cannabis community, and sponsorships are currently available. To register, sponsor, or learn more about Buds-A-Palooza, visit budsapalooza.com/getinvolved or email bud@budsglassjoint.com.
Bud’s Glass Joint
Bud’s Glass Joint, established in 2012 by Greg Centrone and Bud and Jen Meister, is an Arizona head shop with two storefronts located at 907 N. 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 and 1301 Grand Avenue #2C Phoenix, AZ 85007. Bud’s Glass Joint locations are clean, welcoming and comfortable and focus on Arizona blown glass pipes and water pipes. The selection includes Arizona glass blowers Hendy, Porter Glass, Desi B, Friday Glass as well as portable vaporizers, grinders, concentrate supplies, jewelry, incense, fine cigars and much more. Bud’s Glass Joint was named Best Head Shop by the Phoenix New Times. To learn more, visit budsglassjoint.com.
