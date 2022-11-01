Piktochart Creates 100+ New Free Templates Focused on Business
Visual communication company Piktochart released new infographics, posters, presentations, and social media graphics for businesses of all sizes.PENANG, MALAYSIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart continues its commitment to creating high-quality, original business templates with 119 visuals. This time around, the team decided to focus on data visualization as the overall theme of the templates.
From infographics and presentations to posters and social media graphics, the new templates include graphs, flowcharts, diagrams, and many more design elements needed in business.
Since the beginning of the year, the company has been laser-focused on releasing a wide variety of templates and giving users a broad range of options for their visual communication needs.
"Our goal is to help everyone create unique visual content that fits their brand, message, and business story. None of our templates is meant to remain the same. Their purpose is to replace a blank canvas so that users don't struggle with creating an infographic or a presentation from scratch. All while design guidelines are followed," said Natasya Sunarto, Communication Design Lead at Piktochart.
The new batch of business templates is ideal for the following use cases: make a lean canvas, describe user personas, create a competitive analysis, showcase sales and hiring processes, present a clinical research study, visualize social media data, or map a customer's journey.
The new templates and the rest of the Piktochart template library are available for users with a free account, and users can edit and customize the templates at no cost. In addition, Piktochart's templates do not have a watermark for any of the plans. Depending on the subscription, there is a limit on the number of downloads.
More information on this release can be found in this article.
