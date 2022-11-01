Williston Barracks / Crash with injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1007010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/29/22 1416 hours

STREET: VT RT 15

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Pump Rd

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dielene Donley

AGE: 68

SEAT BELT? Y/N: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lori Marcotte

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Y/N: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: serious, fractured vertebrae, concussion

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 29, 2022, at approximately 1416 hours Troopers from the Williston barracks responded to VT RT 15 near Old Pump Road in the town of Jericho for a two-car crash with injuries. Initial investigation showed that vehicle #1 struck the rear of vehicle #2 which was stopped for turning traffic. Operator #1 was evaluated on scene for minor injuries and operator #2 was transported to the UVMMC for evaluation and later released. The area of VT RT 15 was reduced to 1 lane of traffic while the vehicles were removed from the scene.

Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Ron Bushey towing and the Underhill Jericho Fire Department.

