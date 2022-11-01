Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Crash with injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1007010                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney

STATION: Williston                                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/29/22 1416 hours

STREET: VT RT 15

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Pump Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dielene Donley

AGE:      68

SEAT BELT? Y/N: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lori Marcotte

AGE:      53

SEAT BELT? Y/N: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: serious, fractured vertebrae, concussion

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 29, 2022, at approximately 1416 hours Troopers from the Williston barracks responded to VT RT 15 near Old Pump Road in the town of Jericho for a two-car crash with injuries.  Initial investigation showed that vehicle #1 struck the rear of vehicle #2 which was stopped for turning traffic.  Operator #1 was evaluated on scene for minor injuries and operator #2 was transported to the UVMMC for evaluation and later released.  The area of VT RT 15 was reduced to 1 lane of traffic while the vehicles were removed from the scene.

 

Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by  Ron Bushey towing and the Underhill Jericho Fire Department.

 

 

Trooper Christopher Sweeney

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone – 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

