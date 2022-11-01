Williston Barracks / Crash with injuries
CASE#: 22A1007010
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/29/22 1416 hours
STREET: VT RT 15
TOWN: Jericho
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Pump Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dielene Donley
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Y/N: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Lori Marcotte
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Y/N: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: serious, fractured vertebrae, concussion
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 29, 2022, at approximately 1416 hours Troopers from the Williston barracks responded to VT RT 15 near Old Pump Road in the town of Jericho for a two-car crash with injuries. Initial investigation showed that vehicle #1 struck the rear of vehicle #2 which was stopped for turning traffic. Operator #1 was evaluated on scene for minor injuries and operator #2 was transported to the UVMMC for evaluation and later released. The area of VT RT 15 was reduced to 1 lane of traffic while the vehicles were removed from the scene.
Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by Ron Bushey towing and the Underhill Jericho Fire Department.
