News Release / Fugitive From Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004967
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Robillard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 31 October 2022 @ 1500hrs hours
LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Jeremy E. Gervais
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the 31st October 2022, the Vermont State Police were made aware of a person currently incarcerated at the Northern State Correctional facility who was wanted out of the State of Massachusetts. An extraditable arrest warrant had been issued for Gervais for the charge of Cocaine Trafficking. Gervais was subsequently charged as a Fugitive from Justice in Vermont and is scheduled to face an extradition hearing on 11/01/22 in Superior Court, Orleans County.
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: n/a
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orleans County.
COURT DATE/TIME: November 01, 2022, at 1030 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant David Robillard
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks
PH# 802-334-8881
FX# 802-334-8208