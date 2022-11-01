News Release / Fugitive From Justice

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A5004967

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Robillard

STATION: Derby              

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 31 October 2022  @ 1500hrs hours

LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

ACCUSED: Jeremy E. Gervais

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the 31st October 2022, the Vermont State Police were made aware of a person currently incarcerated at the Northern State Correctional facility who was wanted out of the State of Massachusetts. An extraditable arrest warrant had been issued for Gervais for the charge of Cocaine Trafficking. Gervais was subsequently charged as a Fugitive from Justice in Vermont and is scheduled to face an extradition hearing on 11/01/22 in Superior Court, Orleans County.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: n/a

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orleans County.

COURT DATE/TIME: November 01, 2022, at 1030 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sergeant David Robillard

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks

PH# 802-334-8881

FX# 802-334-8208

 

