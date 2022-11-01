Fatal Fire in Chatham Under Investigation 

CHATHAM — Chatham Fire Chief David DePasquale, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that a residential fire in Chatham has claimed one person’s life. The victim’s name is not being released pending full family notifications and a formal identification process by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Chatham Fire/Rescue Department responded to the scene shortly after 2:00 this afternoon for a report of a fire at the 2½ story single-family home. On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the structure and found a fire in the basement. Firefighters rescued one person, an adult male, from the building; he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chatham Fire Department and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Cape & Islands District Attorney. They are being assisted by additional State Police assets and the Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit of the Department of Fire Services.

