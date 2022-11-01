Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,521 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Fire in Chatham Under Investigation 

CHATHAMChatham Fire Chief David DePasquale, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that a residential fire in Chatham has claimed one person’s life. The victim’s name is not being released pending full family notifications and a formal identification process by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Chatham Fire/Rescue Department responded to the scene shortly after 2:00 this afternoon for a report of a fire at the 2½ story single-family home. On arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the structure and found a fire in the basement. Firefighters rescued one person, an adult male, from the building; he was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chatham Fire Department and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Cape & Islands District Attorney. They are being assisted by additional State Police assets and the Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit of the Department of Fire Services.

###

You just read:

Fatal Fire in Chatham Under Investigation 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.