Commonwealth Lodging Management Hires New Director of Human Resources

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Beach, Va. (Date TBD, 2022) – Commonwealth Lodging Management, a mid-Atlantic based hospitality management and consulting firm, has hired Claire Larkin as Corporate Director of Human Resources. With over 30 years in the hospitality industry, Larkin has worked for well-known brands such as Hilton and she has a wide range of experience in the areas of operations, finance, risk management and human resources.

Prior to joining Commonwealth Lodging, she was an executive recruiter for Gecko Hospitality. Also, she worked for IHG hotels for 20 years, specifically for the Holiday Inn brand. While there, she held a number of leadership positions and led teams through management changes, ownership changes and system changes.

Actively involved in the communities where she worked, she was a member of Donelson Women in Business in Donelson County, Tenn. Her involvement with the Pencil Foundation included creating and facilitating a job shadowing program for junior and senior high school students. A project with Hiring Our Heroes assisted Army officers who were about to transition into the civilian workforce. She has been recognized in her profession with community awards including the Hospitality Leader of the Year from the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from the University of Missouri- Columbia. Her professional credentials include the SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources) and the SHRM-SCP (Society for Human Resources Management-Senior Professional).

“Claire enjoys building strong relationships with clients and co-workers, often serving as a mentor and coach to help people grow in their career goals,” said Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging. “She brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and we welcome her to our dedicated team at Commonwealth Lodging.”

About Commonwealth Lodging Management, LLC

Commonwealth Lodging, a mid-Atlantic based hospitality management and consulting firm, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC, and has extensive experience with nationally recognized select- and full-service franchises operating in suburban, secondary and tertiary markets.​ The company specializes in focused, hands-on management of hotels for institutional clients and owners to stabilize property management, improve cash flow and develop sell/hold strategies. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthlodging.com.