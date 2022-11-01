DeCastris Joins GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions
GrahamSpencer strengthens its team, adds another seasoned brand strategy/design professional.
ROCKFORD, IL, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrahamSpencer is pleased to welcome yet another talented, experienced member to our team: Dave DeCastris. He joins as Brand Strategy Director with a professional history of delivering outstanding strategic planning, design, web development and business management performance.
— Scott Spencer, Co-Creative Director, GrahamSpencer
A graduate of Bradley University, DeCastris has spent his professional career gracefully delivering value as a designer, researcher/strategist, writer, creative director, web developer, art director and business manager. Among the clients Dave has served are Sony Music, Cheap Trick, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Reebok, Ace Hardware, RCA, Fender, the Red Cross, Road Ranger and ABG.
“We’re always interested in improving our skillset,” said Jay Graham, GS Founder / Co-Creative Director. “One of the things that excites me about Dave is the level to which he has successfully managed businesses. He is a skilled strategist and creative, but he also understands how businesses work, how they get better and how, ultimately, they succeed. I’m confident Dave will positively impact GrahamSpencer’s and our clients’ performance in many ways.”
“Being a part of the creative community for years, I have always been impressed by the prolific work that Dave has produced - consistently stunning visually, but more importantly, strategically sound. I am looking forward to working with Dave as he further strengthens our overall capabilities with his vision and insights,” said Scott Spencer, GS Co-Creative Director.
“I’m humbled by this incredible opportunity to be a collaborative member of GrahamSpencer’s talented team. I’ve admired their consistently creative, intelligent, and diverse work across all media throughout the years and always wondered, 'how do I go about working with that team?' Now I have that chance, I’m beyond ecstatic for this fresh start to grow as a professional, build new relationships, and be in GS’s circle of inspiration, including getting to know the team’s clients.”
DeCastris’s technical skills include Adobe Creative Cloud, Photoshop, Premier, InDesign, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, Microsoft 365 Teams, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Office, QuarkXPress, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Salesforce, Mailchimp, HubSpot Marketing and Sales Pro, Amazon Web Services, Carbonite, Cisco, WooCommerce, WordPress, HTML/5, CSS, SQL and more.
About GrahamSpencer:
Founded in 1987, GrahamSpencer is an award-winning brand strategy, advertising, design, web development and content marketing company headquartered in Rockford, IL. GS has a 35 year + track record of delivering excellence across a wide variety of disciplines: brand research and strategy; advertising; design and print; digital marketing; experience marketing; video creation/production, website development and more. Its team also resides in Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Nashville.
