A New Era: Four Rivers Sanitation Authority Launches New Website

Four Rivers Sanitation Authority (FRSA) logo

Four Rivers Sanitation Authority (FRSA), formerly known as Rock River Water Reclamation District (RRWRD), is proud to announce the launch of its new website.

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Rivers Sanitation Authority (FRSA), formerly known as Rock River Water Reclamation District (RRWRD), is proud to announce the launch of its new website located at https://fourrivers.illinois.gov . Having operated under the RRWRD name since 1926, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority transformed its brand name and logo in 2020 to be more representative of the critical sanitation services it provides - and the positive impact its work has on the Rock, Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and Sugar river watersheds in northern Illinois.FRSA's job is to collect wastewater from a nearly 1,100 mile network of underground piping, remove all liquid and solid contaminants and return fresh water (high in dissolved oxygen) to the Rock River. The science and hard work applied each day by the agency's expert biologists, chemists and dedicated on-the-ground staff is impressive. The team's combined efforts are necessary to ensure the safety and health of vital regional watersheds Every day, in the service of 240,000 residential customers , along with commercial and industrial customers, Four Rivers Sanitation Authority treats over 40 million gallons of contaminated waste water – totaling 1.5 billion gallons each year. The sewage is then returned to our environment at a level of near-drinkable level of clean water. That astounding transformation is possible thanks to the skillful application of microbiological science by the Four Rivers team, as discussed and described on the new site."Every leader says their staff is dedicated," said Tim Hanson, Executive Director. "But, since arriving here in 2016, I have never stopped being amazed by the commitment of our staff. They are incredibly dedicated, skilled people. What we do here is hard work - and it's important to the underpinnings of modern society and the safety and welfare of all living things in our region - humans, animals, fish, plants. It is work that has to be done 'round the clock and in all kinds of weather. I felt it was important for our organization's name and logo to reflect the good work our people do. And I wanted a website that worked hard to tell our story and help keep our customers informed about critical information, as well."The new website and the showcase video on why we changed to Four Rivers Sanitation Authority (FRSA) debuted on Friday, November 12th, 2021, at the "Green Town Conference" at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Rockford Riverfront conference center, at which Four Rivers presented to a packed house. The conference was designed to create healthy, sustainable communities. You can see the showcase video attached to this press release.About Four Rivers Sanitation AuthorityFRSA exists to protect our environment through the skillful management of contaminated sewage water and to return fresh, clean water to our watershed. If you have questions about Four Rivers Sanitation Authority's operations or wish to share ideas – or, if you would like to arrange an educational visit for your school or civic group, please visit our website at https://fourrivers.illinois.gov

Four Rivers Sanitation Authority – Why Four Rivers?