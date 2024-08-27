GrahamSpencer-Designed Exhibition Cabinetry to Elevate Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66

Telehandler loading custom cabinetry from the Rick's Picks exhibit through a second floor window. Rick's Picks exhibit cabinetry displaying Rick Nielsen's Checkerboard Standard Custom cabinetry displaying a collection of Rick Nielsen's vibrant sweaters.

Custom cabinetry from the renowned 'Rick's Picks' exhibit finds a new home at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66.

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrahamSpencer, the creative force behind the acclaimed Rick’s Picks: A Lifelong Affair with Guitars & Music exhibition, is bringing its custom-designed cabinetry and display equipment to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois. This move marks a new chapter for the exhibition materials that once showcased the vibrant career of Rick Nielsen, the iconic songwriter/guitarist of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Cheap Trick.Originally designed for a 6,000 square-foot exhibition at the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford, Illinois, Rick’s Picks was hailed by many, including noted rock critic Ira Robbins as, “the greatest rock & roll music museum exhibition ever created.”The Rick’s Picks: A Lifelong Affair with Guitars & Music exhibition, which ran for nine months ending in 2012, drew tens of thousands of visitors worldwide, offering an immersive multimedia experience that celebrated Nielsen's storied career.After the exhibition closed, GrahamSpencer partnered with Nielsen in hopes of taking the show on the road, but the project remained dormant for over a decade.Enter Ron Romero, a passionate Illinois music fan, musician and founder of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet. Romero had been inspired directly by Rick’s Picks to build his museum in Joliet. When he discovered the exhibition hardware designed and built for the exhibition in Rockford might be available for a move to Joliet, his ears perked up.“Ron’s enthusiasm and vision reminded me of the energy we put into Rick’s Picks,” said Jay Graham, Founder and Co-Creative Director of GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions. “When I visited the museum’s space in Joliet, I knew this was the perfect new home for our assets.”Thanks to the support of the Heritage Destinations Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Illinois Office of Tourism, the transfer of the exhibition cabinetry was made possible. In August 2024, the meticulously crafted pieces were transported from Rockford to Joliet, where they will now form the backbone of the museum’s main second-floor display space. For the full story with photographic support, visit GrahamSpencer’s website Bob Navarro, President/CEO of Heritage Destinations CVB expressed his excitement, “this partnership solidifies and amplifies a world-class exhibition in Joliet, instantly elevating our museum’s status as a must-visit destination.”Romero echoed this sentiment, saying, “our museum wouldn’t exist without the inspiration I took from Rick’s Picks: A Lifelong Affair With Guitars & Music. The amazing equipment GrahamSpencer designed allows us to truly launch a new legacy of celebrating our whole state’s incredible contributions to rock & roll.”GrahamSpencer encourages everyone to follow the Illinois Rock n Roll Museum on Route 66 as it prepares for its grand opening. Stay tuned for announcements on the museum’s website and social media, and be sure to visit when the doors open in 2025.For more information, please contact: jgraham@grahamspencer.com

