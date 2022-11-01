Spiro Harrison Announces Name Change to Spiro Harrison & Nelson LLC with Addition of Brian M. Nelson and Kira S. Dabby
Spiro Harrison has added two experienced partners, Brian M. Nelson and Kira S. Dabby, to its Red Bank, NJ office.
In its short history, this Firm has become known for its sophisticated and creative approach to some of the most challenging legal representations.”RED BANK, NJ, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiro Harrison has added two experienced partners, Brian M. Nelson and Kira S. Dabby, to its Red Bank, New Jersey office. With the addition of the two new partners, effective immediately, Spiro Harrison will be Spiro Harrison & Nelson LLC.
“Brian M. Nelson is one of the state’s preeminent redevelopment attorneys representing both public and private clients on many complex projects,” said Jason Spiro, founding partner of Spiro Harrison & Nelson. “We’re thrilled to have someone of Brian’s caliber and experience join our firm as a named partner as we expand the scope of services the firm offers.”
Prior to joining Spiro Harrison & Nelson, Brian was the founding managing partner of Archer & Greiner’s Red Bank office and Chair of the firm’s State and Local Law Government Group. Over the last decade, Brian has represented some of the largest local public entities in the state, including the Township of Middletown, the City of Hackensack, the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Newark in varying capacities.
“It’s gratifying to join a team of exceptionally talented and agile attorneys capable of handling complex legal matters,” said Brian M. Nelson. “In its short history, this Firm has become known for its sophisticated and creative approach to some of the most challenging legal representations. I look forward to continuing the growth of Spiro Harrison & Nelson and to continuing to serve its clients with the winning combination of big law experience and outstanding responsiveness that they expect.”
Kira S. Dabby, an experienced litigator and redevelopment attorney, also joined the firm as partner. Kira joins Spiro Harrison & Nelson from Archer, where she was a partner in the State and Local Government Affairs group. Prior to joining Archer, Kira practiced commercial litigation at Latham & Watkins, where she played a lead role in defending one of the first natural resource damage actions to go to trial in the United States.
“Kira Dabby is an incredibly talented litigator and redevelopment attorney,” said founding partner David Harrison. “She has obtained numerous victories on behalf of clients at trial and on appeal, and her passion for defending clients’ interests matches her strong intellect and legal expertise. We’re thrilled to have her join our firm as a partner.”
Kira concentrates her practice in municipal law, redevelopment law, governmental defense litigation, and complex commercial litigation. A Harvard Law School graduate and former big law litigator, Kira has broad litigation, trial, and arbitration experience in matters of public entity liability, natural resource damages, employment discrimination, redevelopment law, defamation, fraud, and complex business disputes.
On joining Spiro Harrison & Nelson, Kira S. Dabby said, “I’m excited to join a firm that has the talent and expertise to tackle the most complex types of litigation while still providing personal attention to each and every client. I look forward to contributing to Spiro Harrison & Nelson’s strong growth in the years to come.”
To learn more about Spiro Harrison & Nelson LLC, its attorneys and services, visit: www.shnlegal.com.
About Spiro Harrison & Nelson LLC
Spiro Harrison & Nelson LLC offers strategic counsel on complex litigation, disputes, and transactions with a focus on representing emerging and mid-market businesses and investment funds, and the entrepreneurs, executives, and directors behind them. The firm is a collaboration of highly experienced, creative, and strategic lawyers from big law practices, dedicated to superior client service and results. Spiro Harrison & Nelson came together to develop a boutique law firm that offers a flexible, value-driven practice model for counseling clients in connection with sophisticated disputes and transactions. We find the heart of our clients’ matters and develop a simplified approach to achieving results.
About Brian M. Nelson
Brian M. Nelson principally represents public, private, and non-profit corporations in relation to redevelopment, public-private partnerships, economic development, and governmental and regulatory affairs matters throughout the State of New Jersey.
Previously, Brian was the managing partner of Archer’s Red Bank office and Chair of the firm’s State and Local Law Government Group. Prior to joining Archer, Brian managed his own law firm, Nelson Supko & Hanlon. Before establishing his own firm, Brian practiced at Gibbons where he focused on redevelopment, governmental and regulatory affairs matters.
Brian has represented many public entities, including but not limited to serving as Township Attorney to the Township of Middletown, the largest municipality in Monmouth County, Director of Law to the Borough of Tinton Falls, Redevelopment Counsel to the City of Hackensack, Special Redevelopment Counsel to the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency, and as a Special Redevelopment Counsel to the City of Newark on multiple public-private partnership projects.
Brian currently serves as President of the Board of 180 Turning Lives Around, which provides shelter and services to victims of domestic violence, and as Vice Chair of the Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board. He previously served as a member of the Board of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as a member of both Governor Chris Christie’s and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop’s transition teams.
The New Jersey Law Journal recognized Brian as one of 50 “New Leaders of the Bar” under age 40 for his already distinguished career in law and public service as counsel to major public and private sector clients, as well as his extensive involvement in public policy matters statewide. Brian has also been named to NJBiz’s 40-Under-40 list of New Jersey’s most accomplished young business people, and has been recognized by the Gannett newspaper group as one of New Jersey’s “Rising Stars” in government and politics likely to emerge as the next generation of leaders in New Jersey.
Brian served as a judicial law clerk to the Hon. Bill Mathesius, JSC after having received his law degree from the Rutgers School of Law in 2002 and graduating a year early, magna cum laude, from Stockton University in 1999. While in law school, Brian was the recipient of the Raimondo Legislative Fellowship from the Eagleton Institute of Politics. Also, as editor of his undergraduate newspaper, the Anti-Defamation League awarded Brian the Albert Finkelstein Memorial Fellowship.
About Kira S. Dabby
Kira S. Dabby concentrates her practice in municipal law, redevelopment law, governmental defense litigation, and complex commercial litigation. A former partner at Archer, Kira has broad litigation, trial and arbitration experience in matters of public entity liability, natural resource damages, employment discrimination, redevelopment law, defamation, fraud, and complex business disputes. Kira also advises government entities with respect to Open Public Meetings Act and Open Public Records Act compliance, leachate and solid waste management, and all aspects of public contracting.
Prior to joining Archer, Kira worked for ten years at Latham & Watkins LLP, where she defended and counseled corporate clients in the professional service, chemical, insurance and food industries. Representative clients include The Dow Chemical Company, Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), Union Carbide Corporation, and one of the Big 4 accounting firms. Kira had a lead role in defending one of the first natural resource damage actions to go to trial in the United States, which resulted in a complete defense victory at trial that was affirmed on appeal. Kira continued to defend and counsel clients on natural resource damage claims at Archer, particularly regarding contamination from downstream petroleum operations.
Kira served a judicial clerkship with the Honorable Justice Virginia Long, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of New Jersey after receiving her law degree from Harvard Law School with honors. While at law school, Kira served on the Board of Student Advisors and taught legal writing to first year law students. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania in 2001.
