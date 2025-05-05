Veteran M&A Attorney Joins Spiro Harrison & Nelson to Lead Corporate Business Transactions Practice Group

Jim McKnight

Spiro Harrison & Nelson Continues Strategic Growth with Addition of Industry Leader

As we continue to execute on our firm’s plans for strategic growth, we’re thrilled to welcome a seasoned corporate attorney like Jim McKnight to our team.” — Jason C. Spiro

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing its headcount to 25 attorneys, Spiro Harrison & Nelson is pleased to announce that veteran mergers and acquisitions partner Jim McKnight is joining the firm to lead its Corporate Business Transactions practice.Jim joins the firm from the AmLaw 100 Mintz law firm in New York City where for over 25 years he has represented clients in mergers, acquisitions, private equity and financial transactions in a wide range of industries, including medical devices, biotech, retail, publishing, engineering, real estate, and software and internet technologies.“As we continue to execute on our firm’s plans for strategic growth, we’re thrilled to welcome a seasoned corporate attorney like Jim McKnight to our team,” said Jason C. Spiro. “Jim brings exceptional expertise, strategic insight, and a proven track record of success in handling the most complex transactions across a wide range of industries. His leadership in high-value corporate transactions will be invaluable as we continue to deliver outstanding results to our diverse and growing roster of clients.”Jim has 35 years of experience representing businesses, investors and entrepreneurs in a variety of industries. As general outside counsel to a number of these businesses, he offers advice on governance, employment, regulatory compliance, risk management, and contractual matters. Jim also assists clients in corporate deals, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, securities offerings, secured loans, and private equity or venture capital financing.Prior to joining Spiro Harrison & Nelson LLC, Jim worked at premier corporate law firms in New York and New Jersey and was a partner at Mintz Levin PC in New York City for the past 25 years.McKnight holds his J.D. from Georgetown University and his A.B. from Columbia University. During law school, he was editor-in-chief of The Georgetown Journal of Legal Ethics.Jim lives in Rumson, New Jersey, with his wife and two children, where he’s involved with Holy Cross Church and Academy and serves his community as a Scout Leader.About Spiro Harrison & Nelson Law FirmSpiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service boutique law firm that counsels clients on complex litigation matters, commercial disputes and transactions for Fortune 500 companies, middle market and emerging businesses, investment funds, individuals and government entities. The firm has four offices in three states with 25 attorneys and is ranked by Chambers USA for its commercial litigation practice.For more information, visit www.shnlegal.com

