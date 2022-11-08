Commonwealth Commercial Partners Elevates Focus on Lodging with new Head of Business Development

Edward Denton, Chief Development Officer

Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), is pleased to announce that Edward C. Denton has rejoined the company to serve as Chief Development Officer.

I am confident, given Ed’s background and proven track record, that he will quickly have an impact on the continued growth of CLM.” — Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., is pleased to announce that Edward C. Denton has rejoined the company to serve as Chief Development Officer. Mr. Denton will be responsible for identifying and executing strategic investments and procuring third-party management contracts, focusing primarily on the hospitality sector. He also will continue to provide investment sales and consulting services for select clients with the support of Commonwealth Commercial’s robust brokerage and asset management platform.

Mr. Denton has over 20 years’ experience in hospitality and investment real estate, including management, brokerage, financing, and asset management for over $1 billion worth of investment properties from Maryland to Florida. In 2009, he founded a hotel management company which was acquired by Commonwealth Commercial in 2012 and it continues to operate as Commonwealth Lodging, a wholly owned subsidiary. Following the merger, he served on the firm’s leadership team for several years before taking a hiatus. In the interim he operated an independent brokerage and consulting firm.

“I am very excited to welcome back Ed Denton to Commonwealth Lodging as Chief Development Officer,” said Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging. “Since the founding of Commonwealth Lodging Management in 2012, we have experienced strong growth in our management platform with over 24 hotels in our portfolio since inception. I am confident, given Ed’s background and proven track record, that he will quickly have an impact on the continued growth of CLM.”

Mr. Denton is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management and holds real estate broker licenses in the Commonwealth of Virginia and State of North Carolina. Throughout his career he has served on multiple professional and civic boards and is currently on the board of directors for Hampton Roads Association for Commercial Real Estate and Virginia Beach Vision.

About Commonwealth Lodging Management, LLC

Commonwealth Lodging, a mid-Atlantic based hospitality management and consulting firm, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC, and has extensive experience with nationally recognized select- and full-service franchises operating in suburban, secondary and tertiary markets.​ The company specializes in focused, hands-on management of hotels for institutional clients and owners to stabilize property management, improve cash flow and develop sell/hold strategies. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthlodging.com.