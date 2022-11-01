Kollective Announces Vimeo Partnership to Scale Enterprise Video Communications
BEND, OREGON, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kollective Technology, the leading enterprise content delivery network (ECDN), announced its integration with Vimeo, the premier all-in-one video software solution.
Kollective’s integration with Vimeo enables organizations to produce secure, high-quality virtual streaming experiences that easily reach viewers globally. This new partnership empowers the enterprise to effortlessly create, manage, and distribute video securely at scale.
Kollective enables the best video experience anywhere in the world, on any network, at any time, no matter how big or small. Kollective’s ECDN flexes with the demands of the hybrid workplace to securely deliver content to all users, regardless of their location and is the only ECDN Platform with multiple content delivery mechanisms connected under a single architecture. From simple to complex networks, Kollective adjusts to the ever-changing needs of the modern office to provide complete coverage. Kollective’s cloud-based software solution can be rapidly deployed and doesn’t require hardware or additional network infrastructure.
“Vimeo’s video platform together with Kollective’s ECDN can benefit any organization seeking better ways to communicate with their employees and customers,” said Kollective CEO, Dan Vetras. “Vimeo’s advanced video creation, viewing and management tools are a perfect complement to the delivery capabilities of our ECDN.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Kollective, a market leader in ECDN, to deliver a flawless viewing experience for our customers and their audiences,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, Chief Product Officer of Vimeo. “Today’s video-first world requires the ability to securely scale enterprise video to ensure professional-quality video experiences. Kollective helps remove the barriers to the best video delivery ensuring our mutual customers can leverage video with confidence.”
About Kollective
Kollective Technology is the leading enterprise content delivery network (ECDN) provider. Its software-defined, cloud-based architecture leverages existing network infrastructure to reduce bandwidth constraints. Regardless of where your employees work or how complicated your network is, Kollective delivers. The world’s largest brands trust Kollective. Visit kollective.com to learn more.
Andrew Larson
