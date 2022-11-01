Read more about DeKalb County Man Arrested for the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Atlanta, GA (November 1, 2022) – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Jonathan Evans, age 33, of DeKalb County, Georgia, was arrested and charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Evan’s online activity after receiving a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to a search warrant of Evans’ home and his subsequent arrest. The GBI CEACC unit was aided in the execution of this search warrant by the DeKalb County Police Department. Evans was taken to the Rockdale County Jail upon his arrest, in reference to unrelated charges.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.