Unconscious Drowning Youth Saved By TikTok Video

TikTok creator Kieram Litchfield is using his educational shorts to save swimmers from drowning
I want aspiring content creators to know that they can have a positive impact on the world using social media and maybe even save some lives in the process.”TAMPA, FL, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kieram Litchfield, an EMT and first aid instructor turned TikTok Creator uses social media to save lives on his account @kieram.litchfield.
Litchfield explains: "From past experience I know that drownings are at their peak around 4th of July and throughout the summer, so I made videos in hopes to educate the public." This 43 second video gave viewers basic CPR procedures and as a result saved the life of a young man.
"I was swimming in the pool, my friend's foot was stuck to one of the string buoys … he was unconscious.", a viewer commented on one of Litchfield's first aid videos.
"Thankfully I learned so much from the lesson from you and so, I did the 2 breaths and 30 compressions, and I brought him back to life.", the viewer finished.
Kieram Litchfield, a first aid instructor in Tampa, FL has been publishing quirky first aid videos on TikTok and Instagram since March 2022, and has reached millions of people with his message. From videos about how to make a backpack shield for public school students to videos on preparing for Hurricane Ian. This past week his focus was on what parents should do in the event their children accidentally eat hallucinogenic candy or other unsuitable edibles.
Between March and May 2022, Litchfield went from 1000 to 2 million followers on TikTok, making him the fastest growing TikTok account for Q1. Since then, his first aid videos on Instagram and TikTok have collectively received over 100 million views, making him a leader in the space, and introducing millions to the importance of learning first aid.
“When you think of popular content on Social Media you think about silly comedy sketches, embarrassing dances or weird challenges, not first aid lessons.”, he continued.
“Some people are creating amazingly helpful videos on social media, but they are not getting any attention. For nearly a year my own first aid videos would only get a few dozen views and it was very disheartening, causing me to give up many times. The problem was: the videos were boring, and that is a death sentence for social media.”
Litchfield, also a veteran internet marketer decided to take a different approach with his videos by taking serious topics like injury and death and adding dark humor or pop culture references such as, "What to do if Amber Heard hit your head with a skillet" or "How to make a hazmat suit in case of a nuclear attack". Practical first aid advice with a dose of humor. Litchfield's catchphrase is "follow me if you want to live" And the public loves it.
“Helpful, wholesome, or life-saving content can also go viral on Social Media, it just has to be correctly packaged. In other words, social media can be used for good, you just have to understand marketing, to make the content stimulating to the masses. If it flops, it doesn’t mean humanity doesn’t care, it just means you need to communicate your message differently”, Litchfield went on.
“I want aspiring content creators to know that they can have a positive impact on the world using social media and maybe even save some lives in the process.“
