Real Estate Segment with Jennifer J Hammond Announced on ABC Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
My goal with this show is to help educate, inspire and empower each individual to make good decisions in real estate.”TAMPA, FL, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting on Friday Aug 4, 2023 viewers of ABC Tampa Bay's Morning Blend will be introduced to a new segment called Real Estate “Fri -YAY” with Jennifer J Hammond.
Known for her big “YAY” energy, Jennifer J Hammond is famous for bringing her unwavering enthusiasm and creative ideas to all kinds of situations with a desire to help in real estate. Her mission with this new segment is to teach viewers how to overcome any challenges in the current real estate market and succeed in real estate. Whether a first-time home buyer or experienced investor, or luxury home seller, she will share tips and tricks anyone can learn from.
A licensed Real Estate agent Jennifer J Hammond has worked in real estate for more than 25 years. After two decades in Washington DC, she remains licensed in DC, Maryland, and Virginia and is a Vice President with TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Having grown up in the Florida Keys, she has now made Tampa Bay her home and is licensed in Florida with with EXP Realty.
The “Fri -YAY” segment will cover topics such as how to acquire funding for investment, resources and grants for first-time home buyers, or how to interview the right realtor. For example, Jennifer will discuss how to pay off all of debts (mortgage, student loans, car loans, credit cards, business loans, etc.) in as little as 1/3 to 1/2 the normal time without refinancing or restructuring loans and without changing budget or lifestyle, Jennifer is passionate about turning debt into wealth via real estate.
Take Alex R. for example, Alex was a first time home buyer who had been told by a lender that he was not qualified to purchase at this time and only qualified for a small $5,000 down payment assistance. However, after Jennifer J Hammond discussed with him how to build a real estate "A-Team", Alex was connected with an outstanding loan person. Alex was then approved for $65,000 in down payment assistance.
“My goal with this show is to help educate, inspire and empower each individual to make good decisions in real estate. There is always a solution to any challenge. The team at Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is fantastic and I am so excited to join them and help their audience however I can. YAY!" said Jennifer J Hammond
Jennifer J Hammond will be giving away a copy of her new book, "7 Mistakes to Avoid as a First Time Home Buyer" on air. Viewers can get a copy at https://firsttampahome.com/
Viewers can turn into “Fri -YAY” with Jennifer J Hammond every Friday morning at 9AM EST WFTS Ch 28.
