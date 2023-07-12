James Barbour announced to perform at Aspire Tour in Ontario, CA
At Aspire Tour, James Barbour will speak on Unleashing Your Star Power and how anyone can overcome personal attacks along their path to success. Photo credit Lori Zapata.
James Barbour is no stranger to inspiring leaders in the business world. Pictured here Is Barbour speaking to a room of entrepreneurs at Grant Cardone’s 10X Growth Con
When Millionaires meet a Broadway sensation. Can high stakes entrepreneurs learn to harness a new kind of star power?
I made a promise to myself... to take responsibility not just for myself but for those who sought to better the world by making their goals and dreams a reality. That is why I do what I do.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- James Barbour, a Broadway sensation, best known for his recent nearly three-year run as ‘The Phantom’ in Broadway’s longest running smash hit musical The Phantom of the Opera, will not only perform, but speak on how to create success by unleashing The Star Power within to thrive in business and in life.
The Aspire Tour founded by Eddie Willson and Andrew Cordle has become known as the #1 event for high net worth achievers and works to further inspire greatness in entrepreneurs as they aspire to more. The coming stop in Ontario, California will boast speakers such as Marcus Lemonis from CNBCs The Profit, Tim Storey known as the “comeback coach”, New York Times best selling author Rachel Hollis, and business mogul Eddie Wilson known for being the “King of Exits” in the business world.
In theme with inspiring greatness from within Barbour will speak on Unleashing Your Star Power and share his personal story of how anyone can overcome personal attacks or obstacles along their path and still succeed in any given profession and in life. As someone who has succeeded in one of the world's toughest industries, show business, he knows what it takes to navigate obstacles and personal attacks and teaches others how to harness and utilize that inner Star Power to achieve their goals at the highest level.
The day's events will also include exclusive networking opportunities where attendees will be able to speak with and learn from seasoned professionals such as Real Estate Expert and former SiriusXM Celebrity Jennifer J Hammond and Stephen Hall, the CEO of Robert Hall & Associates. A leading California accounting firm known for its impressive client list of over 2500 companies and 7000 families with their tax-related needs.
When asked why he chose to attend Aspire tour Barbour commented “One day in 1992 I made a promise to myself—a promise I would seek to help as much as I could, to remove vanity from the equation, and instead try, as best I could, to take responsibility not just for myself but for those who sought to better the world by making their goals and dreams a reality. That is why I do what I do.”
Register for Aspire Tour Here: https://www.aspiretour.com/home
More about James: James Barbour is an award-winning American singer and theater actor who is most famously known having played the title role in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera from February 2015 until December 2017. Additionally, he starred on Broadway in such Tony-Award winning shows as Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, A Tale of Two Cities, Carousel and the Tony and Grammy nominated recording of Assassins. Barbour works to help people harness their Star Power and take action to make their dreams a reality. He is also the author of The Artist's Survival Guide. Additionally, he sits on the board of NFL Legend Nick Lowery’s not-for-profit Nick ‘Lowery’s Youth Foundation and Champions For The Homeless’. Learn more at www.jamesbarbour.com/newsletter
