Celebrating National Author's Day and Honoring Seven Who Dared
by Fran Briggs
Nellie McPherson knew that for centuries authors contributed to the intellect, and development of readers unceremoniously. So, she decided to reserve a day in their honor.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year on Nov. 1st, millions of people celebrate authors for inspiring, educating, and entertaining them with their books. It is the day that every author should know how appreciated they are for being devoted to enriching the lives of those who find solace in their talent.
— Fran Briggs
National Author's Day was established to recognize those who invest countless hours and make innumerable sacrifices to write books for readers who love them. In essence, an author is also an artist in their own right.
The first national author's day was recognized on Nov. 1, 1928, by enthusiastic reader and teacher, Nellie Verne Burt McPherson. She knew that for centuries authors contributed to the intellect and development of readers unceremoniously. So, she decided to reserve a day in their honor to ensure their vibrancy.
Two decades passed before the United States Department of Congress officially endorsed the day for honoring authors on Nov. 1, 1949.
Today, National Author's Day is celebrated when people purchase books for themselves or others; read an author’s latest work; post on social media using the hashtag (no spacing) National Authors Day, and express why they like the works of the author. It is also a great day to look for deals and discounts from authors.
Recognizing every talented author is simply not possible. Nevertheless, readers can view a few of them here. This tribute to the authors and their respective books reflects decades of brilliance and enjoyment.
► Just a Closer Walk (Alan Black) by Alan T. Black
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09N79TR8X
► The Archer's Thread by Noel Zamot
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1641115890
► Tougher Than the Rest by Shirleen Davies
https://www.amazon.com/Tougher-Than-Rest-MacLarens-Mountain/dp/0989677303
► How Do I Learn About Credit? by Brenda Dupré
https://bit.ly/learningaboutcredit
► Scattered: A Caregiver’s Journey by Michelle Sumrall
https://www.michellesumrall.com/
► Color Escape, Volume 1: An Adult Inspirational Coloring Book to Inspire, Motivate and Manifest Greatness in your Life by DeVeria Flowers www.colorescape.net
► The Key to Survival by Daniel M Warloch
https://www.amazon.com/Key-Survival-Jake-Hollywood-Adventures/dp/152026285X
ABOUT FRAN BRIGGS
Fran Briggs is dedicated to helping writers and authors enlarge their vision. She knows how challenging it can be to navigate through the literary world. Fran is an author, speaker, journalist, and publicist.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn